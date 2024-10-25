Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.4% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

