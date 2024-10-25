NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 408.8% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $178,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

