NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 408.8% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NovAccess Global Price Performance
Shares of NovAccess Global stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $178,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About NovAccess Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovAccess Global
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.