Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. 51,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 47,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$231.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

