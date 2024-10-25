Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and traded as high as $32.20. Northway Financial shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Get Northway Financial alerts:

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.