Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $625.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $560.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.33. 39,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.30. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

