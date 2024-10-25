NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,985 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,500,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,815,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.48 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

