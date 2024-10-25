Northland Securities Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $117.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of TER stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

