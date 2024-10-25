Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

