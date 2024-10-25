Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.9 %

NFBK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 28,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.