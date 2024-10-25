Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 98.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Nomura by 7.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

