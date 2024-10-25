Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

