Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens Sells 200 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,746.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $105.00.
Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
