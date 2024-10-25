Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

