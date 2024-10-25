NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

