New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 18,175,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

