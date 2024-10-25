New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 65694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

