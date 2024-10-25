NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 601,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,585. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

