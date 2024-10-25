NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 165,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 364,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,912.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $3,685,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,507.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,686 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth about $662,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

