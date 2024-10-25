Needham & Company LLC Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $11.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

COUR opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

