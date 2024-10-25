NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $188.24 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $188.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00006849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00039085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,906,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,260,870 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

