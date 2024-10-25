National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 27,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,567. National Bank has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,452.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,454 shares of company stock worth $3,624,390. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 49.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in National Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

