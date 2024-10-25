National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Q3 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

