National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:WDO Q3 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$13.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.08. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.