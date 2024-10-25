National Bank Financial Estimates MAG Silver FY2024 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.
MAG Silver Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $18.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 118.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 576,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
