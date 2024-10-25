National Bank Financial Estimates CVE:MTA Q3 Earnings

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.17. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux purchased 20,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,400 shares of company stock worth $146,133. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.