National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:OR FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.26. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$29.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.00%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $851,244 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

