National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.93.

TSE:CP opened at C$108.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

