NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NanoXplore Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

