Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $22.53. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,110,704 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

