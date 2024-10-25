MXC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $624,277.32 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, MXC has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $624,277.32 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00637713 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $631,132.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

