MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237839 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

