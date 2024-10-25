Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 90,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $81.79 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

