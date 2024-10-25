Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limbach by 0.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LMB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,052.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

