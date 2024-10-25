Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.22.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.