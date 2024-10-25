Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

