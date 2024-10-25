Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.