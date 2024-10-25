Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

