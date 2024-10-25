Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of United Security Bancshares worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.