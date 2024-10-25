Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

