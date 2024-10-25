Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 1.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BN opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

