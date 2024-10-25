Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.78% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 879.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

