Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

