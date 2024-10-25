Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $386.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.49. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

