Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

