Morgan Stanley Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

