Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

