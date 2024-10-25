Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 72,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 86,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

