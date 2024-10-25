Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

