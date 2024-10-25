Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

