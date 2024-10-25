Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1,414.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

